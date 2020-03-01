DECATUR — Dwight Neal Proctor, 60 years old, of Decatur, AL, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. His visitation will be on March 2nd from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with the Celebration of Life beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Todd Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Kim Proctor, of 38 years; one son, Ryan Proctor (Sarah); one daughter, Baley Glaze (Drew); three granddaughters, Catherine, Evelyn and Caroline; one brother, Mike Proctor (Cheryl); one sister, Theresa Nelson (Greg); two nephews, Nolan Proctor and Hunter Nelson (Rachael); and one niece: Hollie Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anderson O’Neal and Norma Proctor.
Dwight earned his BS in Business Administration at Athens State University. Dwight was a Realtor for MarMac and previously retired from Daikin America Inc., with 25 years of service. He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Decatur Kiwanis, as well as volunteered his time at the Neighborhood Christian Center.
Pallbearers will be Steve Mitchell, Hunter Nelson, Lynn Patterson, John Prestwood, Nolan Proctor and Barry Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Neighborhood Christian Center located at 619 Bank St. NE, Decatur, AL 35601.
