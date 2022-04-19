MOULTON — Funeral for Dwight NeSmith, 78, of Moulton will be today, April 19, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home with R.C. Borden and Lynn Terry officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. NeSmith died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was born April 12, 1944, to Hollis and Ruby NeSmith. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Helen NeSmith; daughter, Beth (Jeff) Turner; son, Mark (Nancy) NeSmith; grandchildren, Katie Beth (Cody) Wilkerson, Ellanor Wilson, Kimberly Pollard, Catherine Wilson; great-grandchildren, Tillie Wilkerson, Felix Pollard, Mariah Pollard, Dexton Stone; sister, Carolyn (George) Wells; Extra special niece, Tammy Garrison.
Pallbearers will be Tom Arnold, Kenny Garrison, Ronald Legg, Floyd Alexander, Darryl NeSmith, Steve Legg, Bo Gardner, Marshall Turner.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.