HILLSBORO — Graveside service for Dyar Reed, 78, of Hillsboro, will be Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Midway Memorial Gardens, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Ralph Henderson officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Mr. Reed, who died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born June 4, 1942 to William Alfred Reed and Maggie Louise Morris Reed. He was the former owner of Reeds Grocery and a Brick Mason. He enjoyed hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his wife, Delores Reed; son, Jason Reed; daughters, Lisa (Steve) Copeland and Terri (Guwan) Terry; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
