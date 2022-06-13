ATHENS — E.T Ferguson, 83, of Athens, AL., born October 14, 1938, to Turnis Ferguson and Winnie Lee Bland Ferguson in Blount County, AL., left this earth on June 11th, 2022, to be with our Lord in heaven.
Mr. Ferguson graduated high school at Tanner, attended Southern Union College, then Athens State College receiving a master’s degree in education. He served as a teacher, coach, and administrator in Madison, Morgan, and Lawrence counties and in the Deer Park Independent School System in Deer Park, TX. In 1983 he went to work for the U.S Army Missile and Munitions Center and School Redstone Arsenal Alabama as an education specialist.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Pauline Spencer; daughter Stephanie Kaye Nave (Joey); granddaughter Ashley Nave Pruitt (Adam); grandson Justin Thomas Nave; great-grandson Anderson Joe Toone; sisters Alberta Nickens and Marjorie Privett (Aubry); brother-in-law Wayne Whitt.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Frances Lott, Faye Towe, and Gertrude Whitt; brother Weldon Ferguson.
He was a member of Copeland Presbyterian Church, and he was also an avid Alabama sports fan.
A graveside for Mr. Ferguson will be Wednesday, June 15th, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Gatlin Cemetery, with Pat Lawrence officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 14th, 2022, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Justin Nave, Adam Pruitt, Aaron Spencer, Charles Burhans, Corey Vining, and Clint Vining.
