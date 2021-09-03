DECATUR — Earl Chandler Jr., 86, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. His visitation will be on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Tim Shelton and Gary Patton officiating. He will be laid to rest in Roselawn Cemetery.
Earl is survived by his sister, Dorene, of Decatur; sons, Barry of Decatur, Darryl (Barbara) and Brad of Austin, TX; grandsons, Dustin, Daniel, Andrew, Joshua Sexton; and granddaughter, Lindsey Massoni.
He is preceded in death by wife, Sharlyne; loving friend, Linda McGrew; and seven brothers and sisters.
Earl retired from 3M after 33 years of service. He was an avid Alabama football and Atlanta Braves fan. He was also a proud father and grandfather. Earl was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. He enjoyed barbershop singing and playing golf.
