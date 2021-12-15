HARTSELLE
Earl Reeves passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, December 11th, 2021. He was born February 14, 1947.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Becky Reeves; siblings: Buddy Reeves, Lester Reeves, Faye Tallent, Martha Watkins, and Linda Whelchel; children: Kim (Wayne) Brooks, and Jimmy (Linda) Reeves; grandchildren: Blake (Mandi) Dozier, Hunter (Erika) Brooks, Jamey (Brittany) Reeves, Christopher (Adrian) Reeves, Shane Hartgrave, Bryce Hartgrave, and Jessi Fessler; eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Gladys Pike and Arnold Reeves; and sisters: Betty Reeves and Rita Castle.
A celebration of life will be held at The American Legion Post 52 in Hartselle on Thursday, December 16th, 2021 from 5:00-7:30 p.m.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Earl’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.