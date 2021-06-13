DECATUR
Earl Glenn Stringer, 73 of Decatur, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
He was born in Morgan County, Alabama on September 4, 1947 to Orrin Glenn and Gertrude Ophelia Stringer. He was retired from General Motors.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Gertrude Stringer Chunn, and a sister, Beverly Wood.
He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Landers (Garry); three sons, Marty Glenn Stringer (Julie), Jason Stringer (Tammy) and Derrick Stringer; one brother, Phillip Stringer (Becky); six sisters, Bertha Woods (Jim), Brenda Kay Stringer, Renay Steel, Teresa Pylant (Eugene), Tammy Bogle (Pat) and Teria Whitehead; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to your local animal shelter.
Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
