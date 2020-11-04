HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Earl J. Wilhite, 95, will be Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilhite, who passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Cullman Regional Medical Center, was born December 1, 1924, in Morgan County to James A. Wilhite and Audrey Augusta Tucker Wilhite. He was self-employed in the construction industry, prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Oleta Wilhite, his parents and eight brothers and sisters.
Survivors include one son, Stan Wilhite (Cathy), Decatur, AL; one daughter, Linda Kay Walters, Decatur, AL; three grandchildren, John Harold Owens, III (Alla), El Paso, TX, Bruce Owen Wilhite (Sarah), Hartselle, AL and Scott Allen Wilhite (Maegan), Athens, AL; six great-grandchildren, John Harold Owens, IV, Bruce Owen Wilhite, Jr., Kathryn Dale Wilhite, Sullivan Francis Wilhite, Harrison Scott Wilhite and Oliver Freeman Wilhite.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Wilhite, Scott Wilhite, Bobby Horton, Keith Horton, Richie Henthrone and Lonnie Williams.
