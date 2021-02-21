HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Earl Rigsby, age 76, of Hartselle will be Monday, February 22, 2021 at noon, at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Ben Bates officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m., until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
A graveside service, with Military Honors, will be held at 3 p.m., at the Belcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Boaz, Alabama, with Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Rigsby, who was born March 10, 1944, in Gadsden, Alabama, to Elmer Earl Rigsby Sr. and Johnnie Edith Collett Rigsby, died on Friday, February 19, 2021 at his home. He was a member of New Center Baptist Church, retired as a Sergeant from the United States Army, 1st Calvary Armor Division, and was a Decorated, Disabled Veteran, of the Vietnam War being the recipient of 2 Purple Hearts and Bronze Stars.
Survivors include his wife, Venita Rigsby; a son, Timothy Rigsby (Lisa); two step-daughters, Sonya Shirley (Earl) and Heather Lovelace; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Timothy Rigsby, Trevor Shirley, John William Lovelace, Terry Tucker, Vincent Lamberti and Randy Rigsby will serve as pallbearers.
