DECATUR
Earlene Melba Shelton Hardin, 92, died December 23, 2019. Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edsel Ulysses Hardin.
