DECATUR — Funeral service for Earlene Melba Shelton Hardin, age 92, of Decatur, will be Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Taylor and Rev. Jeff Sellers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Hardin, who died Monday, December 23, 2019, at Riverside Assisting Living, was born September 16, 1927, in Moulton to Olan P. Shelton and Gracie Daniels Shelton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Edsel Ulysses Hardin and her parents. Mrs. Hardin loved flower gardening, bird watching and feeding, and playing with her great-grandchildren. Laughter and good times were her way of life. She was a longtime member of East End United Methodist Church, and a current member of Austinville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Lynn Hardin (Beth) of Decatur; two daughters, Gail Garner (Paul) of Birmingham and Revenia Thompson (Kenny) of Hartselle; four grandchildren, Lori Bailey (Brad), Ashley Thompson, Leah Knight (David) and Zach Brock; four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ashley Thompson, Brad Bailey, Zach Brock, David Knight, Harold Garner and Harry Garner.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Austinville UMC Building Fund (908 Lamar Street, SW, Decatur, AL 35601) or Hospice of the Valley (P.O. Box 2745, Decatur, AL 35602).
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
