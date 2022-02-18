HARTSELLE — Earline Abercrombie of Hartselle passed away at the age of 94. She leaves behind two children to treasure her memory, Anne Ennis (Boyd) of Vestavia Hills and Keith Abercrombie (Teresa) of Massey. Her son, Ron preceded her by two weeks, his wife, Pam survives them both. She also had two grandchildren who have a lifetime of memories with Granny. Dr. Arthur B. Ennis (Dr. Joanne Rossman) of Mountain Brook and Jenifer Abercrombie of Nashville, Tennessee.
Mrs. Abercrombie was the widow of Alvin Abercrombie.
Mrs. Abercrombie loved her job as the receptionist at Abercrombie Chevrolet, as well as Director of other family business operations including Big Country 105.7 FM Radio. She made many good friends who were in touch with her until the end.
She was a member of the Heritage Senior Choir and the Hartselle First United Methodist Church for 50-plus years.
Her hobbies were cooking and watching Alabama Crimson Tide football.
Her funeral service will be on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 3 PM at Peck Funeral Home with Brother Harold Thompson officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 2 - 3 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
“Special Thanks” to Dr. Benjamin Rogers, MD and Staff, the Cullman Internal Medicine, as well as the staff and management of Cullman Regional Medical Center and Woodland Village Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center for their exceptional care.
Pallbearers will be Bill Darwin, Barry Dutton, Dan Dutton, Johnny Ferguson, Conrad Towner and Len Williamson. Robert Clemons, Ed Cunningham, Ike Groover, Charles Yarbrough and Jim Wolff will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Hartselle First Methodist Church, 210 East Hickory Street, Hartselle, AL 35640, or to the charity of your choice, would be greatly appreciated.
