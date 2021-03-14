HARTSELLE — Funeral Service for Earline S. Bennett, 82, will be Monday, March 15, 2021 at 3 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Mrs. Bennett passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- The Latest: Pakistan imposes partial lockdown in some areas
- Governments delay access to public records during pandemic
- Pandemic redefines 'public' access to government meetings
- Governors evade sunshine laws to keep records from public
- Watching the watchers: who's at the helm of EU's Frontex?
- Call me? US-Turkey reset faces long list of hurdles
- German election year opens with tough test for Merkel party
- Oregon State beats No. 23 Colorado 70-68 for first title
Most Read
Articles
- Man accused of stealing animal medications from Bryan Animal Clinic
- Morgan County Sheriff's Office launches 'Wanted Wednesday'
- 4 charged in Southwest Decatur shooting
- City to see a number of new businesses open this spring
- Keith Wilemon built a state championship track and field program
- Weapon confiscated from student by Priceville High administration
- Council not joining Jackson’s call for Pepper's resignation
- Jackson calls for Pepper to resign over racially insensitive 2018 post
- Decatur police: Nearly a pound of marijuana found at man's residence
- Austin, Decatur graduation dates set; proms also scheduled
Images
Videos
Commented
- Jackson calls for Pepper to resign over racially insensitive 2018 post (7)
- $7 million Sixth Avenue streetscape plan unveiled (6)
- Council not joining Jackson’s call for Pepper's resignation (5)
- Details released on torture, death of 8-month-old (4)
- City residency an issue again in CFO interviews (4)
- Editorial: Council should enforce residency requirement (4)
- Pepper: 'Extremely sorry' for racially insensitive post in 2018 (3)
- Today's editorial cartoon (3)
- Lottery bill falls short — again (2)
- Murder charge dropped against Al Sharpton's half-brother (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.