NORTH COURTLAND — Earnestine Jones, 75, died December 5, 2019. The funeral will be held at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church in Courtland at noon on Tuesday. Public viewing will held at Jackson Memory Funeral Home Sunday from noon p.m. until 5 p.m., as well as Monday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Burial will immediately follow the service in Pleasant Grove M. B. Church Cemetery.
