MOULTON — Funeral for Easter Burden, 94, of Moulton will be private at Parkway Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Rhodes officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Burden died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at NHC. She was born April 27, 1926, to George Washington Oliver and Mattie Mae Harville Oliver. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Walter Ruben Burden and grandchild, Randy Reeves.
Survivors include her daughters, Dorothy Reeves, Joan (Jerry) Gibson and Kathy (Jim) Gibson; five grandchildren, Ricky Reeves, Karen Stephenson, Bradley Gibson, Heath Gibson and Brandon Gibson; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
