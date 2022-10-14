DECATUR
Eavy Mae Green; beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many; passed away peacefully on the evening of October 9th at the age of 87.
Born January 29, 1935 in Athens, AL to Lee Andrew and May Belle Brown. She married Robert R. Green on December 14, 1954.
Eavy Mae lived her life as a true disciple of Christ and was a nearly perfect example to all those around her. She was known and loved for being kind, compassionate, goofy, loyal, easy-going, and a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her children Debra Helms, Robert “Butch” Green, Jr. (Betsy), and Pam Brannon (James); as well as 18 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren who all loved her very much.
Eavy Mae was met on the other side by many family and friends that have gone before her including her husband, Robert R. Green; sons, Michael Wade and Rickey Lynn Green; mother, May Belle Brown; father, Lee Andrew Brown; brothers, James Milton, Joseph Edward, Samuel Lee, Lyman Donald, and William Grant; along with her sisters, Ruby Louise and Cressie Lucille. Though we mourn the loss of our sweet Ma, we celebrate their long-awaited reunions!
We will gather for a funeral in her honor on Saturday, October 15th 2022 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel (2006 Modaus Road SW, Decatur, Alabama 35601) at 11 a.m. Prior to the funeral there will be a visitation starting at 10 a.m. in the same location and immediately following the funeral we will attend Roselawn Cemetery for the burial. All are welcome to attend.
Shelton Funeral Home is assisting the family.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.