SOMERVILLE
Eddie Groce Hammons of Somerville, Alabama, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 87 on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
Eddie was born in Fayette County, Alabama to Bennie and Ruby Hammons. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Henry Hammons. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Shirley McDonald Hammons; a son, Matt (Carolyn) Hammons; a daughter, Teri (Tom) Windham; and five grandchildren, Houston (Becca) Taylor, Whitney Hammons (Mike O’Sullivan), Travis Taylor, Jordan Hammons (Kalae Harden) and Eddie Austin Taylor.
Eddie joined the Navy out of high school where he served on the U.S.S. Wahoo and the U.S.S. Tang from 1951-1955. He earned a degree from Florence State on the G.I. Bill where he met and married the love of his life. Eddie was a mathematician for the government on Redstone Arsenal and then worked for Colsa for many years. When he retired, he vowed never to wear another tie a day in his life. He was a lifelong member of Center Springs UMC. Eddie stayed active all his life on the golf course, the basketball court, the bowling alley and walking with Shirley. He loved riding his motorcycle and he loved Alabama football. He was known for his dry sense of humor. Eddie was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Center Springs Methodist Church, 4851 E Upper River Rd, Somerville, AL 35670.
A private graveside service will be held by the family.
