DECATUR — Funeral service for Edgar M. Gay, 89, will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Aaron Kretzchmar officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Gay died on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Riverside Assisted Living. He was born February 4, 1930, in Georgia to Charles Heyward Gay and Maude Evelyn Goodall Gay. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force, working in Aircraft and Missile maintenance and worked as a Morgan County Health Inspector. Preceding him in death were his wife, Ruth Nunn Gay; his parents and a sister, Barbara Ketchum.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathy Earnest, Decatur and Brenda Hatcher (Allan), Hartselle; four grandchildren, Chris Hatcher, Huntsville, Robert Hatcher, Olney, MD, Savanna Lyles (Nathan), Huntsville, Jamie Earnest, Pittsburgh, PA; great-grand child, Victoria Hatcher; and brother-in-law, Sam Nunn (Phyllis).
In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Family would like to say “Thank You“ to the staff at Riverside and to Hospice of the Valley for their care of Mr. Gay.
