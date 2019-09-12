DECATUR — Funeral service for Edgar Nathaniel McNutt, age 80, of Decatur will be Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Eugene McNutt and Reverend Dr. Larry Little officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. McNutt, who died Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born December 10, 1938, in Lawrence County, to Leonard Leon McNutt and Lillian English McNutt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Sivley McNutt, his parents, two sisters, and four brothers. He retired from Specialty Machines.
He is survived by one son, Stephen McNutt (Lorri) of Decatur; one daughter, Karla Gray (Darrel) of Moulton; three granddaughters, Addison McNutt and Haiden McNutt, both of Decatur, and Courtney Ferretti (Andrew) of Boston, MA; one great-grandson, Avery Ferretti of Boston, MA; one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Ferretti of Boston, MA; and his companion, Susan Wood, and her daughter, Amanda Wood.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
