HUNTSVILLE — Funeral service for Edith Dudley Whitfield, 76, will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ralph Henderson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Valhermoso Holiness Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Whitfield died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Crestwood Medical Center. She was born November 18, 1943, in Morgan County to Thomas Dudley and Mable Dean Dudley. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother, who devoted her life to her family. She was an LPN working for Parker Hannifan, prior to her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jeff Scott; four brothers, W.T. Dudley, Harlon Dudley, George Dudley and Robert Dudley; and two sisters, Aliene Dudley and Christine West.
Survivors include her husband, Brian Whitfield; one daughter, Robin Brand; one brother, Justin Dudley (Betty); four grandchildren, Sidney Pritchard (Daniel), Austin Scott (Paige), Kolton Mooney, Karlee Mooney; one great-grandson, Maverick Pritchard; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Robert Dudley, Austin Scott, Marty Dudley, Daniel Pritchard, Rickey Mooney and Eddie Peden.
