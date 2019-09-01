TRINITY — Funeral for Edith Heaps, 95, of Trinity will be Monday, September 2, 2019, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Barry Cater, Rev. Steve Kelso, Rev. Ron Manley, and Rev. Wendell Bennett officiating. Burial will be in Moulton City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Heaps, who died Friday, August 30, 2019, at her residence, was born, February 19, 1924, to Arthur Hayes and Veatrice Morris Hayes. She was a member of Harmony Baptist Church . She loved her family, cooking and planting flowers in her flower beds. .
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband , Arley Lee Heaps; and sister, Olalee Bunn.
Survivors include three sons, Don (Lynda) Heaps, Franklin (Amanda) Heaps, David (Sherry) Heaps; daughter, Peggy Heaps (Herbert) Barkley; brother, Eugene Hayes; two sisters, Susie Anderton, and Iliava Sweat; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Henry Barkley, Barett Brown, Weslee Cole, Dustyn Cole, Brayden Allen and Joel Allen.
Honorary pallbearer, Chad Heaps.
