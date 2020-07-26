DECATUR — Private graveside service for Edna Doris Horn, age 88, will be held at Roselawn Cemetery with Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Horn passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born December 3, 1931, to Thomas and Alice Pickens. Mrs. Horn was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Frank Horn, Sr., her sons, Fred Horn, Jr. and Tracy Horn, and her parents.
She is survived by two sons, Johnny Horn (Clara) and Mike Horn (Becky); two sisters, Lorene Morrow and Sandra Collins; four grandsons; and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their special thanks to the nurses and staff of Summerford Nursing Home for their kindness and compassionate care.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.