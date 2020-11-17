DANVILLE — Mrs. Edna Earl McCalman Rutsey, 88, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at NHC Healthcare. She was born November 26, 1931, in Cullman County to Earl Hicks McCalman and Ruby Lou Goodwin McCalman. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus, working with the Widow’s Program, and a member of St. Ann’s Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church in Decatur, Alabama. She was employed as a Social Worker for the Parma Hospital in Parma, Ohio, prior to her retirement.
Preceding her in death were her husbands, Guy D. Jackson and James Patrick Rutsey.
Survivors include one daughter, Nancy Jackson Wolf (Dan) of Strongsville, OH; one sister, Delores Poole (Doug) of Danville; two brothers, Felix McCalman of Florence, SC and Michael McCalman (Carol) of Daphne, AL; two grandchildren, Michelle and Beth Anne; numerous nieces and nephews.
Service to be held by family at a later date.
