DECATUR
Edna “Eddie” Irene Hartselle, age 94, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
A graveside service will be on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Borden of Aiken, SC, Teresa Lindquist and Sherri Griffin of Decatur; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Edward E. Beard; mother, Lois Beard; brothers, Ernest Beard and James Beard; sisters, Evelyn Jackson and Edith Glenn; daughter, Vickie Busbey; grandson, Gary Jon Sherrill.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and aunt to a large family. She had many friends and family who loved and adored her. She was a classy lady who always had an eye for fashion. She worked for many years at Ellen’s in Decatur until it closed then moved to Birmingham where she worked as a fashion consultant at Parisian until she retired.
She was competitive and loved playing games, particularly cards. Her passion was bridge and played with some of the best friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Decatur Morgan Senior Center or Hospice of the Valley.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
