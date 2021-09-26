LACEY’S SPRING — Funeral service for Mrs. Edna Peck, age 102, will be today Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 3 p.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lacey’s Spring, with burial in the Russell Cemetery at Pines Baptist Church in Florette. Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m., until service time today, at the Church.
Mrs. Peck, who was born March 20, 1919, in Lacey’s Spring, to Leon Lipscomb and Dannie Dewey Moore Lipscomb, died on Friday, September 24, 2021.
