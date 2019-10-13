MOULTON — Edna Ruth Young Mardis, age 67, went Home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 after an extended battle with dementia. Born on February 10, 1952, Ruthie was the baby of William and Edna Young’s eleven children.
A lifetime Lawrence County resident, Ruth served the community she loved in many capacities over her 40-year nursing career at Lawrence County Hospital. She loved Jesus, her friends and family, music, reading, Reese cups, Pepsi, the Atlanta Braves, and Alabama football.
She is survived by her daughter, Miranda Rose Ball (Jason); son, Mitch Mardis; granddaughters, Ivy Rose Ball (16) and Addie Ren Ball (11); two brothers, Jerry Young (Shirley) and David Young (Glenda); four sisters, Faye Rutherford (Pete), Jane Rains (Billy), Joan Lang, and Ann Black (Bruno); and over one hundred nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Mary Helen Young Jackson and May Young Day; and her brothers, Jack Young and Bob Young.
A lifetime lover of good food, good music, and a good time, it was Ruth’s wish that she be remembered at a potluck dinner with all of her friends and family. This celebration of her life will take place on Thursday, November 7, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Moulton. We hope to see you all there!
In lieu of flowers, please honor Ruth’s legacy by helping someone in her memory. Donations may be made to Mosaic Mentoring, PO Box 2171, Decatur, Alabama, 35602.
A special thanks to Dr. Brian Richards, Florence Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Hospice of North Alabama for the love and care they provided during her last days.
