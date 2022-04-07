PELHAM
Funeral service for Edna Virginia Ballew Bradshaw, 89, will be Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Ms. Bradshaw passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Hanceville Health and Rehab. She was born November 16, 1932, in Morgan County, to Robert Gentry Ballew and Cleo Gresham Ballew. She was employed as a Telephone Operator and Clerk for South Central Bell, prior to her retirement. She enjoyed traveling and was always smart and spunky. She was an active member of the Red Hat Society. Her interests included collecting Emmett Kelly clown figurines, as well as Donald Duck figurines. She enjoyed crafts, sewing and doing ceramics.
Being the last of seven children, her family was the most important part of her life, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include son, Timothy Bradshaw (Mary Ann); daughter, Joan Hammond; grandchildren, Brian Hammond (Stephanie), Jennifer Collier, Emily Bradshaw and Jacob Bradshaw; and great-grandchildren, Brooke, Harper, Rebecca and Charlotte.
