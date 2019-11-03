FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Edward Dewey Powell, 88, will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Perry McCravy and Bro. Jonathan Proctor officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Powells Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Powell passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born September 8, 1931, in Morgan County to Jim Powell and Corney Russell Powell. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Hubert Powell, Hollis Powell, Horace Powell and Noah Powell; and one sister, Frances Sandlin.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Powell; and one sister, Virginia Edge (Jerry).
Pallbearers will be Steve Edge, Jeff Sandlin, Timothy Proctor, Wayne Powell, Tim James, Don Sandlin and Allen Powell.
