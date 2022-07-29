D.7.29.22 Edward Sturgeon.jpg

ANDERSON, INDIANA — Edward “Ed” E. Sturgeon, passed away on July 26, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born on September 27, 1932 in Anderson to the late James and Iva (Hicks) Sturgeon. After graduating from school, Ed began working at Delco-Remy, Plant 16 and he worked there for 38 years. He was also a bus driver for the Anderson Community School Corporation and St. Mary’s School for 32 years. He even worked as a plumber’s assistant for Ginder Plumbing. Ed found his spiritual home at First Church of the Nazarene and was a faithful member for many years. In his spare time, he was a Red Coat at St. Vincent’s Hospital and he enjoyed reading and watching westerns. Ed loved to travel and spent many winters in Florida. Most importantly, Ed loved spending time with his family.

