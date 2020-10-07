DECATUR — Funeral for Edward Eugene Kirby, age 62, of Decatur, who died Monday, October 5, 2020, at his home, will be Thursday, October 8, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Earl Holt officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service. Interment will be in Decatur City Cemetery.
Ed was born to Emmitt Eugene Kirby and Annette (Griffin) Kirby on April 14, 1958, in East Ridge, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ed was a 1976 graduate of East Ridge High School in East Ridge, TN, and a 1983 graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC). He received a BS in Engineering, majoring in Mechanical Thermal Engineering. Upon graduation from UTC, Ed took a job with TVA at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Alabama. During his 30-year career with TVA, Ed was a Post Modifications Test Engineer, Operations Shift Technical Advisor, Plant System Engineer, Thermal Performance Specialist, and Balance of Plant Engineering Manager. Ed retired from TVA in September, 2014.
He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Peggy Siler Kirby, and son, Everett Elliot Kirby, both of Decatur. Ed is also survived by his sister, Jeanette Fulcher (Don) of Chattanooga, TN.
Ed will always be remembered for his love of Christ, love of his family, love of animals, intelligence, unique wit, and the way he always spoke what was on his mind.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.