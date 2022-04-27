DECATUR — Visitation for Mr. Edward Franklin Gordon, 73 of Decatur, Alabama will be from 2:00 until 3:00 PM Thursday April 28, 2022 in Reynolds Funeral Home Chapel.
Edward Gordon was born on September 8, 1948 in Decatur, Alabama to Lucy McDaniel and John Clifford Gordon. He departed this world on April 21, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, Alabama. He graduated from Lakeside High School in 1966 and subsequently attended Tennessee State University in Nashville, Tennessee where he received his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry. After graduation at TSU, he served in the United States Army as a staff sergeant in Bonn, Germany.
His favorite pastimes were music, especially the Beatles, reading and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ruby Key; his mother, Lucy McDaniel Miller; his sister, Angie Miller Jennings; and his aunt, Gladys Armstead.
He leaves behind his wife, Patricia; his three daughters, Sonia Gordon, Stephanie Gordon and Millicent Gordon; his four grandchildren, Caitlin Scruggs, Taylor Daniels, Tyler Daniels and Hunter Edward Daniels; as well as his sister, Deborah Miller Smith; and his aunt, Alice Elliott.
