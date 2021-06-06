DECATUR
Edward Lee Johnson, 77, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at his home after a long illness. Visitation will be on Monday, June 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m., in Roselawn Cemetery with Rev. Mark Wilson officiating.
Mr. Johnson was born Oct. 16, 1943, in Victoria, Texas. to Edward and Mae (Johnson) Johnson. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1961 and attended Athens State College. In 1964, Mr. Johnson enlisted in the U.S.Army and served his tour of duty on the Demilitarized Zone in Korea.
He spent his career years at Amoco/BP.
After retirement, Mr. Johnson pursued a range of interests. He crewed hot-air balloons for a number of different pilots, and was crew chief for Ken Garner. He served for many years on the Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic committee, most recently as field operations chief, with duties as sergeant-at-arms.
He worked at BP’s Wetlands Edge Environmental Center and later with Wheeler National Wildlife Center. He enjoyed hunting, firearms, fishing and photography, and had an extensive model train collection, and building his own steam engines.
Volunteering was important to him. Mr. Johnson was a Boy Scout scoutmaster. He worked with the Committee on Church Cooperation and later Hands Across Decatur.
Mr. Johnson was pre-deceased by his parents, Edward Albert and Mae (Johnson) Johnson.
His survivors include his wife, Francine Wahl Johnson; children, Mandy Heller (Court) of Huntsville, Missy George (Mark) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Bill Johnson (Becca); grandchildren, Andrew Johnson, Emily Johnson, Kirby Johnson, Elizabeth Johnson, and Ellie Johnson, all of Soddy-Daisy, Tenn.; and a brother, Glen A. Johnson (Kitty) of Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hands Across Decatur, 1032C 4th Ave. SE, Decatur AL 35601.
