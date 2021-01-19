HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Edward L. Monroe, 85, will be Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Hartselle Church of Christ with Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Hartselle Church of Christ.
Mr. Monroe died on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at Summerford Nursing Home. He was born October 2, 1935, in Cullman County to Albert P. Monroe and Pearl Pettit Monroe. He was a member of the Hartselle Church of Christ, where he served as a Deacon. He also served on the Hartselle Utilities Board for many years. He was a graduate of Auburn University and of U.A.H. He enjoyed his time talking, over coffee, with his friends every Saturday morning at the Holiday Inn in Decatur and other times at Burger King in Hartselle and Jack’s in Decatur. He was employed with Daniel’s Construction as an Engineer, prior to his retirement.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Willie Summerford Monroe; and son, John Monroe.
Pallbearers will be Jason Summerford, Jeremy Summerford, John Appleton, Keith Bullard, Will Summerford and Randy Summerford.
