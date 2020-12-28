HILLSBORO
Edward Lee Towns, 78, died December 24, 2020. A celebration of life is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. Public viewing is noon to 6 p.m. Monday at Reynolds Funeral Home. Inhumation will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery, Sardis, AL.
