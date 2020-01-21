DECATUR — Edward Turner Grubbs passed away at home on January 19, 2020. His funeral services will be at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 12 noon. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. before the service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Dr. Kevin McCreless and Brother Christopher Carpenter will officiate.
Ed graduated from Riverside High School and entered Southern Aviation Training School. He served in the Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1947 and was stationed in the Philippines. Upon his discharge from the Air Corps, he was a pilot for Tennessee Valley Aviation, Chemstrand Corporation and later Management Services, Inc., where he and other pilots later purchased the aviation division that was under contract to fly airplanes for NASA at Redstone Arsenal. When he retired in 1984, Ed had flown 20.000 hours accident free. He also owned the Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in Cullman, AL for 40 years.
Ed was born August 13, 1922 in Decatur, AL to William Brown Grubbs and Helen Turner Grubbs. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Brown Grubbs, Jr.; and sister, Mary Elizabeth “Bess” Grubbs Newsom.
Survivors include his wife of 54 and one half years, Doris Eloise McCreless Grubbs; son, William Brown “Bill” and Kay Grubbs; granddaughters, Mary Elizabeth “Meg” Grubbs, Sara Virginia “Ginny” Grubbs and grandson, William Turner “Will” Grubbs.
Ed was a member of Southside Baptist Church and firmly believed Jesus when he said, “I am the Resurrection and the Life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.” John 11:26-26
Ed loved to golf, was an avid reader and was a loving son, brother, husband, dad and loved his grandchildren without measure, and his family will always cherish and love him and the memories he had left us. Even in our loss, his love and wit will remain with us now and forever. A special thank you is given to Shona Davis, his caregiver, for her excellent care that has gone above and beyond the call of duty in taking care of Ed. Also, we thank Hospice of the Valley for their care which we appreciate so much. The family request in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
