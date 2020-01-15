DETROIT, MICHIGAN — A Celebration of Life for Edward William Terrell, formerly of Decatur, will be Tuesday, January 21st at 11 a.m. at Jordon Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit. Family hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Andrews Funeral Home is directing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.