HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Edwin Dwight Allen, 81, will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ricky Clemons officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Somerville City Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Mr. Allen died on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 11, 1940, in Harlan County, Kentucky, to Elige Allen and Ada Carnes Allen. He was employed by and retired from General Motors as a Committeeman for the United Auto Workers. He was a loving, caring husband and father. He was led to the Lord by Somerville Baptist Church, before his passing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Allen; his parents; and a grandson, Matthew Allen.
Survivors include sons, Darrell Allen, Mickey Allen (Lauren), Scott Allen (Angela); ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chris Dunn, Darrell Allen, Mickey Allen, Scott Allen, Jeremy Patterson and Jordan Sides.
