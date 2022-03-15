EVA — Edwin Joel “Mr. Ed” Slaten, 89, of Eva passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at his residence. He was born October 3, 1932.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elaine Slaten; daughter, Janet (Chris) Benefield; sons, Clifton (Sharon) Slaten and Terry (Lana) Slaten; brother, Kenneth (June) Slaten; grandchildren, Zachary Benefield, Nicholas Benefield, Daniel (Leanne) Slaten, Michael (Christine) Slaten, Laura (Brad) Smith and Gus Slaten; great-grandchildren, Oran Slaten and Aria Bella Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Newt and Grace Slaten and his brother, Dwight Slaten.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Moss-Service Funeral Home, where the service will begin at 2 p.m. Ron Jetton will officiate. Burial will follow in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery.
