HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Edwin M. Black, 73, will be Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Greg Lee and Pastor Brad Sheats officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Falkville City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Black died on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 30, 1945, in Morgan County to Milford Russell Black and Martha Laverne Floyd Black. He was employed by Boeing-Lockheed Martin and U.S. Steel as a Computer Analyst and Computer Programmer prior to his retirement.
He had a vast knowledge of the Bible and a steadfast love for his heavenly Father. He also had a great love for crossword puzzles, Wheel of Fortune, and arguing with umpires. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Segars Black, Hartselle, AL; two daughters, Andrea Black Greenhill (Jason), Hartselle, AL and Kimberly Black Pike (Josh), Enterprise, AL; one brother, Larry Black (Diane), Cullman, AL; five grandsons, Jake Ryan, Brady Greenhill, Sam Pike, Ben Pike and Brandt Pike.
Pallbearers will be Geremy Segars, Ronnie Cornhill, Steve Haynes, Jodie Mote, Corey Griffin and Donald Greenhill.
