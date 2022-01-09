DECATUR — Edwin ‘Ed” Wyle passed away peacefully on November 18, 2021. Ed is survived by his wife Barbara Frey Wyle son Jeffrey Packard Wyle (Charlene) of Boston, GA. grandson Joshua Molanga of Chapel Hill, N.C. and Brother John Carter Wyle (Barbara) of Athens, GA.
Ed was born on May 15, 1941 to the late Ainslie and Sally Wyle. He is also, predeceased by his daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Ray Matelski.
After graduating from Decatur High, he attended Culver Stockton College, graduating from Auburn University with an Associate’s Degree in Industrial Management.
Ed worked for several industries as Human Resource Manager. After retiring as Personnel Manager for the city of Scottsboro, AL he moved to Decatur, AL in 2009. Ed was a life time collector of antique cars, serving as president of The H.H. Franklin Club. He and his wife enjoyed years of attending the Franklin Trek. He was also a member of the Street Rod Association.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on January 15, 2022 at 2 p.m., at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Decatur, AL with Tripp Brogdon and Mickey Johnson officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Decatur’s First Christian Church or the H.H. Franklin Club, Inc. He will be missed by his many friends and family who knew him as a principled person of faith and good humor, and who could be called on when needed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.