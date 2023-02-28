DECATUR — Effie Brown Sanford, 69, died February 27, 2023. Reynolds Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Severe storms expected locally Thursday night through Friday morning
- With new subdivisions coming, straightening of Poole Valley Road at US 31 proposed
- In the community: Math tournament
- Big stage: Contest at Calhoun 35 years ago was a game changer
- 2023 US recession now expected to start later than predicted
- Italy migrant tragedy death toll over 60
- Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained
- Rapid demise of 'Dilbert' no surprise to those watching
Most Read
Articles
- Falkville bakery run by Mennonite family known for its bread and pound cake
- Priceville girls headed to state
- Principal Karissa Lang, inspired by teachers growing up, receives state award
- Family tradition: Barber brothers' farm grows from backyard garden to 100 acres of hay
- Decatur homeless organization wants more help from city
- Hartselle man arrested after indictment for rape
- DCS teachers learn new strategies on discipline, classroom management
- Downtown businesses changing
- Col. Henry C. Bragg
- George Ewell Russell
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Jackson: Mayor cut him out of property discussions (3)
- Priceville girls lock up first trip to final four in Birmingham (2)
- Editorial: Is the State of the Union speech really necessary? (2)
- Three arrests made at Austin Junior; student had loaded gun (2)
- Darry Daws (1)
- Basketball: High schools move into area tournaments this week (1)
- Agriculture strong in the Valley, but farmers face challenges (1)
- POINT/COUNTERPOINT: How do we define the Ukraine-Russia war at it's one-year anniversary? (1)
- Renasant Bank 'Gateway' expected to open in late March (1)
- The 'party of ideas' has run out (1)
- Should the Alabama Legislature remove the sales tax on groceries? (1)
- Prison reform legislation deserves fair hearing (1)
- If you’re tough on crime, you better celebrate Missouri setting Lamar Johnson free (1)
- Widening of Old Moulton Road intersection proposed (1)
- Survey: 31% of underemployed cite transportation issues as barrier (1)
- Reed Blankenship goes from West Limestone to the Super Bowl (1)
- Around the region (1)
- Decatur homeless organization wants more help from city (1)
- Sheriffs feeling pinch of lost pistol permit revenue (1)
- Council to consider funding historic Horton home move on Monday (1)
- Funding for downtown alley project approved (1)
- Brother joins brother in jail after second arrest in Hartselle stabbing death (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.