COURTLAND — Ekerica Bolding, 24, died April 7, 2021. Graveside service will be Monday at noon at Jones Cemetery. Public viewing will be Saturday from 10 to 6 and Sunday from 12 to 5 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- US-Russian trio blast off on mission to space station
- Rioters ignore pleas for calm as violence flares in Belfast
- Ready to buy a home? The trick is finding or affording one
- Masters Day 1: The Englishman did not disappoint
- Iran frees South Korean ship it held amid dispute over funds
- Asian shares mostly lower on strong China price data
- Passage of Kansas bill on trans athletes won't be veto-proof
- George scores 33 points, Clippers snap Suns' winning streak
Most Read
Articles
- AG: Blakely gambled with Sheriff's Office money while paid to be at conference
- Basketball ban ends at Delano Park
- Decatur man charged with setting house, vehicle on fire
- Decatur woman charged with cutting husband
- Perry Braxton Perrin
- Story of Salvation: Pastor eager to celebrate Easter after being near death with COVID-19
- A majority of Decatur’s city employees still live outside of city
- Decatur businesses to proceed with caution with masks
- Enabled by new rules, food trucks draw crowd
- Decatur council repeals mask ordinance
Images
Videos
Commented
- A majority of Decatur’s city employees still live outside of city (6)
- Editorial: Voting restrictions a symptom of defeatism (3)
- City lifts ban of basketball games during DHS softball games, practices (3)
- Pickup basketball banned at Delano courts during DHS softball games, practice (3)
- Construction of overpass set to start Monday (3)
- Decatur to follow Ivey decision on ending mandatory mask ordinance (3)
- Decatur Morgan Hospital taking vaccines to the people (2)
- Lottery bill falls short — again (2)
- Tianeptine ban just restarts the clock (2)
- Editorial: Laws, fines can't stem robocall tide (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.