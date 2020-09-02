DECATUR — Funeral service for Elbert Harris Baldwin Jr., 74, of Decatur will be today, September 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Cecil Berry officiating and burial in Roselawn Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
He was born November 6, 1945, in Morgan County, AL to Elbert Harris Baldwin Sr. and Ella Mae Jinks Baldwin. Mr. Baldwin passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nell Stewart.
Elbert served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked for Flour-Daniels for 30 years. He was also an avid gun collector.
Survivors include son, Zachery Baldwin (Natasha) of Harvest, AL; daughter, Jamie Robinson (Larry) of Hartselle, AL; two sisters, Betty Stringer and Martha Loosier; and three grandchildren, Landon Robinson, Kevin Baldwin, and Ethan Baldwin.
Pallbearers will be Drew Smith, Allen Smith, Barry Smith, Terry Stringer, Jeff Stringer, and Sam Stewart.
