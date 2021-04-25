TRINITY — Funeral for Elbert “Starlin” Reeves, 67 of Trinity, will be Monday, April 26, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 11:00 AM with Ronald Kilpatric and Jennifer Cartwright officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mr. Reeves, who died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his residence, was born November 8, 1953. He served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Reeves; mother, Mary Earline Cox (Clyde) Mansell; sister, Mary Farris.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Reeves; son, John Reeves; daughters, Susie (Doug) Emerson, Donna (Chris) Abbott, Kristy (Sidney) McCune; brothers, Dale (Vickie) Reeves, Timmy (Trish) Reeves, Paul (Patricia) Mansell, Silas Mansell, Bobby Mansell; sisters, Kimberly (Arthur) Little, Sheila Miller; grandchildren, Kali (Cody Denton) Reeves, Alyssa Emerson, Mary Reeves (Brady) Horton, Kathryn Reeves, Dakoda Emerson, Jonathan Reeves; great grandchild, Olivia Faye Horton.
