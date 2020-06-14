TRINITY — Graveside service for Elder Joe H. Cater, 76, will be held on Tuesday, Juen 16, 2020 at noon at Sterrs Cemetery, Decatur, Alabama, with Elder Mylon Burwell officiating and Sharpley Funeral Home directing.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Sharpley Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, 7565 Greenbriar Road, Madison, AL, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Elder Joe H. Cater entered into eternal rest on June 11, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital Decatur General Hospital Campus.
Elder Joe H. Cater was born April 7, 1944 in Morgan County to the late Rev. Job and Ella Lee Cater.
Elder Joe H. Cater was retired from Champion Paper Mill and was full-time Pastor at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church.
Elder Joe H. Cater was well known as the barbecue man “Smokey Joe”. He was a great husband and father. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his family. He found no greater joy than to have Sunday dinner at home, playing cards, dominoes, laughing and talking with his family.
Not only was he a dedicated and loving family man, he was a great friend to many. He never met a stranger. To know him was to love him, and he was loved!
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mother Bennie (Pat) Cater; daughters, Tracey L. Cater, Kimberly M. Pace, and Keisha S. Cater, all of Decatur, AL; son, Ronald (Connie) Cater of Decatur, AL; grandchildren, Arness D. Cunningham of San Francisco, CA, Jasmine M. Cater of Decatur, AL, Taylor N. Cater of Huntsville, AL, Trenton C. Cater and Jai C. Johnson of Decatur, AL; great grandchildren, Aaliyah C. Johnson of Houston, TX, Madison Orr, Elijah Chapman and Connor Coffey all of Decatur, AL, and Koda Ferguson of Huntsville, AL; adopted grandson, Chancely Thomas of Decatur, AL; sisters, Ruth (Sammy) Lee of Tifton, GA, Dr. Joyce (Dr. Edward) Irons of Atlanta, GA, Bernice Ayers of Decatur, AL, and Barbara Small of Smyrna, GA; sister-in-laws, Francis Simpson, Mary Holiday, Lizzie Simpson, Louise Simpson and Rose Kyles, all of Belleville, AL, and Anne Cater of Cleveland,OH; brother-in-laws, Joe Nickerson of Nashville, TN, Isaac Simpson and Ray Simpson of Belleville, AL, and Richard (Diane) Simpson of Stone Mountain, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Elder Cater was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joe Christopher Cater; sister, Queen Nickerson; and brother, James Cater.
A True Man of God who will be missed by many.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.