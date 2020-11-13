DECATUR — Eleanor “Dicky” McGowen Maynor, 76, passed peacefully from this life on November 10, 2020, at her home in Decatur, Alabama.
A graduate of both Auburn University and The University of Alabama, she spent her working life serving children with multiple needs in Tuscaloosa and with the Decatur City Schools. She was known for her kind and caring manner by her children and their families.
She is survived by her loving husband, William Thomas “Tom” Maynor; her children, Dennis V. “Mac” Funchess Jr. (Christy) of Hoover, Lucille Harper “Woo” Harmon (Chris) of Germantown, TN, and Eleanor Maynor “Petie” Compton of Decatur. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Taylor Anne van Rossum (Christopher) of Atlanta, Sidney Harper Funchess of Hoover, Hartford Thomas Hoppenjans of Germantown, TN, and William Ross Compton of Decatur.
Her parents, Neil Ennis “Dick” and Eleanor Wright “Pete” McGowen, preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur with Reverend Richard Brooks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley, P.O. Box 2745, Decatur, AL 35602 or to First Presbyterian Church, 701 Oak Street NE, Decatur AL, 35601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.