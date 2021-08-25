HARTSELLE
Eleanor Dorothy Brown, 84 of Hartselle, died August 21, 2021. She was born March 1,1937 in Peacham, VT to Mitch and Agnus Goslant. She served her country as a Federal Employee for 27 years and had a turkey baster for anyone she met. She enjoyed fishing, painting crafts, cooking (famous for goulash), bargain hunting. Christmas was her favorite holiday but she loved gift giving anytime.
She leaves behind a brother, Mitch Goslant (Vermont); her daughters, Dawn Jordan (Decatur) and Pamela Hammond (Athens). She was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be today, August 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson Chapel with Ridout’s Brown-Service directing. Heaven Got A Special Angel.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
