DECATUR — Eleanor M. Albano, 89 of Decatur, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A graveside service will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pastor Justin McAlpin will be officiating and Ridout’s Browns-Service will be directing.
Eleanor was born in Austinville, AL on February 28, 1932 to Tillman C. Clark and Mary Elizabeth Means. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and sisters, husband, Pat Albano of 34 years, and her son, Richard C. Albano.
Growing up in Austinville, she was a member of Austinville Baptist Church and she worked at the soda fountain in downtown Decatur. She was a homemaker and kept the nursery at Westmeade Baptist Church for many years. She had a heart for serving others and for children’s ministry.
She is survived by her children, Jerry Albano, Robin Albano (Debbie), Cindy Kracke (Brooks), and Christy Albano (Rae). Her grandchildren, Lauren Ray (Chris), Courtney Boyd (Colton), Ashton Kracke, and Jennifer Burrell. Great grandchildren, Braxton Hayes, Porter and Layla Ray.
Pallbearers will be Robin Albano, Ashton Kracke, Colton Boyd, Terry Richey, Phillip Casteel, and Edwin Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley Foundation, 240 Johnston St. SE Decatur 35601 or Westmeade Baptist’s nursery/preschool/children’s Ministry, 2030 Beltline Rd. Decatur 35601.
The family would like to thank her hospice nurses; Kayla, Sheneka, Chasity, Autumn, and Gary as well as NHC Moulton Healthcare nurses, CNAs, and all of the caring staff.
