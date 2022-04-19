HARTSELLE — On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Eleanor McCord, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on her birthday while peacefully asleep at the age of 83.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on April 23, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Hartselle in the Fellowship Hall from 2 - 4 P.M. Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Eleanor was born on March 9, 1939, in Hartselle, AL to Horace and Elizabeth Roberts. She graduated from Morgan County High School and briefly went to Auburn University before coming home to Hartselle to marry Arthur McCord on June 13, 1964. Together they had one child, Trent McCord.
Although Eleanor did many different things in her long life, most people knew her from Roberts Catfish Lodge. If you knew her, you knew what an outgoing, sassy and funny person she was. She devoted much of her life to taking care of her husband when he fell ill. She was always there for anyone who needed a listening ear. She was a caretaker to all.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Elizabeth Roberts and her husband, Arthur McCord. She is survived by her son, Trent (Briana); three grandchildren, Mallarie, Kara, and Maggie, and brothers, Howard “Buddy” Roberts and David Roberts. Also, several cousins, a niece, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.
