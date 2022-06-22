FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Eleanor Rose Craft, 3, will be Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ben Bates officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Eleanor Craft died on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born March 8, 2019, in Madison County, to Cody Dillan Craft and Megan Leigh Alexander. She was a beautiful child, loved dearly by her parents. She loved her momma and daddy and was a “daddy’s girl”. Eleanor was a funny little girl who loved making everyone laugh and enjoyed singing all of the time. She loved summertime and the water, loved wearing her dresses and playing with her baby dolls. Her favorite things were Unicorns and Sponge Bob. She admired her big brother, Camden, and followed him around everywhere. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her parents, Cody Craft and Megan Alexander; brother, Camden Lee Craft; sister, Stormie Aura Craft; paternal grandparents, Teresa Weil (Sherlon Hall); maternal grandparents, Cathy Alexander (Rodney); aunt, Lily Craft; aunts and uncles, K-lynn Barnes (Jonathan), Eric Alexander (Kaitlyn) and Hannah Uher (Vinny); cousins, Maci and Rylyn Alexander.
